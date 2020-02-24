|
James M. Hayden
Whitefish Bay - Jim's sentimental journey ended on February 23, 2020 at the age of 90 years.
Beloved dancing partner of his late wife Janice Elaine (nee Grathwohl). Dear dad of the late James A. and Ken (Mike Valentine). Fond brother of Jerry Lee (Marilyn) of Scottsdale, AZ. Further survived by brother-in-law David (Louise) Grathwohl of Fairfield, OH, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
No services to be held. Is so desired, memorials to Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee (www.jazzunlimitedmke.org) would be appreciated.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff of Elizabeth Residence-Bayside Memory Care for their compassionate and extraordinary care of Jim along with the many dear family and friends during the final years of Jim's life.
"This world is not conclusion.
A sequel stands beyond-
Invisible as music-
But positive as sound."
-Emily Dickinson
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020