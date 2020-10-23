1/
James M. Kelly
James M. Kelly

found peace on October 20th at the age of 81. Preceded in death by Marion Trinwith (Mother), James Kelly (Father), Marilyn Phillips (Sister) and Irene Dura (Sister). He is survived by his beloved wife LaRee, sons James and Sean (Sue) and sister Dolores Bauman (the late Carl). Brother-in-Law to Sandra Balistreri (the late Salvatore) and Nancy Balistreri (Joe). James worked for the City of Oak Creek for 33 years in the Engineering Department and was an avid sportsman.

Visitation on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 3:00PM-5:00PM. Service at the funeral home on Saturday at 5:00PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
