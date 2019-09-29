Resources
More Obituaries for James Mankowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Mankowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Mankowski Notice
James M. Mankowski

Jim passed away September 24, 2019 at the Zablocki Medical Center after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. Preceded in death, by his parents Leonard and Margaret (Sheeran), his brother, Joseph. He is survived by his former wife Coring (Bettin), his children Ann and Michael (Stephanie) and granddaughter Grace Marie. Also survived by brothers Michael (Rita) John (Linda), Thomas (Kathleen) and Sr. Mary Ann SSSF. Jim was proud of his service in the U.S. Navy and his years of service in the Waukesha Fire Department. Funeral services will be private.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline