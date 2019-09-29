|
James M. Mankowski
Jim passed away September 24, 2019 at the Zablocki Medical Center after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. Preceded in death, by his parents Leonard and Margaret (Sheeran), his brother, Joseph. He is survived by his former wife Coring (Bettin), his children Ann and Michael (Stephanie) and granddaughter Grace Marie. Also survived by brothers Michael (Rita) John (Linda), Thomas (Kathleen) and Sr. Mary Ann SSSF. Jim was proud of his service in the U.S. Navy and his years of service in the Waukesha Fire Department. Funeral services will be private.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019