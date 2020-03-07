Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. "Jim" Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. "Jim" Miller Notice
James M. Miller "Jim"

Fox Point - Passed away March 6, 2020, age 82 years. Dear father of Dione (Aundra W.) Patton. Loving grandfather of Taniyra Spinks and Aundra A. Patton Jr. Dear brother of Tommy (Erica) Miller. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thurs. March 12, from 10 - 11 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis with Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn will follow.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline