|
|
James M. Miller "Jim"
Fox Point - Passed away March 6, 2020, age 82 years. Dear father of Dione (Aundra W.) Patton. Loving grandfather of Taniyra Spinks and Aundra A. Patton Jr. Dear brother of Tommy (Erica) Miller. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thurs. March 12, from 10 - 11 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis with Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn will follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020