Notice Condolences Flowers Muirhead, James M. "James" Age 102, of New Berlin, Wisconsin, formerly of Elgin, Illinois, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Grand Hills Castle Assisted Living Facility. Jim was born December 8,1916 on the family farm in Plato Center, Illinois, the son of James Boyd and Carrie Marshall Muirhead. He graduated from Plato Center High School and left the family farm when he was drafted into the United States Army in World War II. Jim served in the military for 4-1/2 years, including 28 months in the Persian Gulf Command. Jim was married to his wife, Gloria, for nearly 70 years. They met on a blind date while Jim was home on furlough from the military and were married on September 8, 1946. Following his military service, Jim worked as a product design draftsman at Pines Engineering in Aurora, IL and Flexonics, Inc. in Bartlett, IL. One of his most memorable assignments involved drafting plans for the Alaska Pipeline. Jim was a loving and sentimental husband and father who took great pride in his family. He could be seen farming the crops in the backyard of their first Elgin home or giving his young daughters bike rides around the neighborhood. Viewing episodes of the TV show, "Lassie" or attending his daughters' band concerts could bring him to tears. He was known as a kind and loyal friend and had a streak of Scottish 'independence', which led to activities like cleaning the gutters well into his 90s. For many years, Jim enjoyed being part of a dance club and playing Pinochle once a month with friends. He also enjoyed spending time at the family's lake cottage on Lake Koshkonong in Wisconsin and treating visitors to bumpy boat rides around the lake. In Jim's later years, he was a member of Golden Kiwanis and enjoyed the members' friendship and learning new things from their interesting programs. He participated in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in June of 2012 and described it as one of the best days of his life. Jim moved to Greenfield WI in 2013 to be closer to family members. He and Gloria lived at Hickory Park Assisted Living Facility, where he enjoyed Friday Happy Hour concerts, especially those with polkas, and meeting new people. He was spoken of as the sweetest man who lived there and often ended visits and assistance from staff with "God bless you." In November of 2018, he moved to New Berlin, WI and in December, he celebrated his 102nd birthday with staff and residents of the facility and members of the New Berlin VFW. The occasion was featured in a television news story. Jim is survived by his two daughters, Holly Beattie of Cherry Valley, IL and Robin Muirhead and her husband, Rick Eshbaugh of Greenfield, WI; grandchildren, Kelly and Andy Muirhead Eshbaugh of Milwaukee WI, Bethany Beattie of Cherry Valley and Matthew (Mary) Beattie of Davenport, IA. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (Hogrefe), his son-in-law, Bill Beattie, a sister, Margaret Muirhead, and brothers, Glenn (Betty) and Les (Lorraine) Muirhead. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of Hickory Park and Grand Hills Castle facilities and especially to the staff of Seasons Hospice, who assisted with Jim's care for almost 4 years. As Jim often said, "It's all in a lifetime." There are no services being planned.



