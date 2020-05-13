James M. Roemer
New Berlin - Passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2020, age 58. Loving son of Arlen and Gloria (nee Friedl) Roemer. Dear brother of Debra Roemer, Laura Baldwin and Patricia Roemer. Uncle of Jennifer (Jamie) and Carter Butler, Ryan Paiser and Emma Gazinski. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A private prayer service and cremation were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 17, 2020.