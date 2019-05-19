Services
James M. "Sam" Safford Notice
Safford, James M. "Sam" Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved husband for 64 plus years to the late Marti (nee Roszak). Loving dad of Jay (Debbie) and Thomas (Monica) Safford. Cherished grandpa of Nicholas, Tyler and Katie. Also survived by a great-grandchild, other relatives and friends. Jim retired from Louis Allis after 47 years of service and was an avid fisherman and Wisconsin sports fan. Memorial Visitation on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
