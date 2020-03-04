|
James "Jim" M. Weber
Age 94, of Lake Geneva, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Waukesha. Jim was born in the Town of Lisbon to parents Albert J. Weber and Anna V. (nee DeLaney) Weber on October 5, 1925. He graduated from Hartland High School in 1943. In 1952 he moved to Milwaukee with his lovely wife and continued his position at Miller Brewery, where he worked for more than 36 years, retiring at the age of 57.
Jim was a great family man and a loving father. He married Lois R. (nee Janke) Weber on September 22, 1952 and they were married for 67 years. the couple had one child together, Margaret "Pegs" Weber, in 1957.
He was a social, active man who was deeply involved in his community and church. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of the American Legion Post 449. For the majority of his life he was always playing one sport or another. Jim could always be found on the basketball court for Land 'O Rivers, on a baseball field for Land 'O Lakes, throwing strikes down the local lanes or on the many country greens for his love of golf. His passion never faded; he continued on as President of the Walworth County Senior Golf Association and kept his membership well past his twenty plus years as a ball player, endorsing his induction into the Land 'O Lakes Hall of Fame. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind hearted man with a smile on his face and the best one liner that could make anyone laugh.
Jim is survived by his wife Lois, his daughter Margaret (Greg) Katzenberg of Lake Geneva, his sister Sharon Wandsneider of Hartland; sister-in-law Marge (Janke) Maynard of Wauwatosa; grandchildren: Taylor (Kyle) Dittmar of Nashotah, Randi (Kelly) Lamphear of Milwaukee, Darin Katzenberg of Eugene, OR; his great- grandchildren: Nathan, Liam and Tyler Lamphear, Aliyah Katzenberg; and countless nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his brothers: Donald, Thomas, David and Ralph Weber; and sisters: Genevieve Hanson, Bernice Claffey, Dolores Kerr, Winifred Dibb and Dwyn Marqardt.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, at 10AM to 12:45PM. Service at 1PM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim's life. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials can be sent to Land 'O Lakes Old Timers Association or www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate/ .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2020