James M. "Jimmy" Westbrook

James M. "Jimmy" Westbrook Notice
James M. Westbrook "Jimmy"

Milwaukee - Age 84 of Milwaukee, WI, passed away on Friday, December 14th, surrounded by family. He was born April 1, 1935, in New Madrid, MO, to Allison and Dona Lee Westbrook. He is survived by his wife Mattie Westbrook, their nine children and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitations will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Friday, December 20, from 10:00 AM to Noon, followed by procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park for Entombment.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
