Rev. James M. Winiarski, M.S.



Father James M. Winiarski, M.S., 80, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, died April 16, 2020 in Hartford, CT. He was born April 9, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI, son of the late John and Gertrude (Bogdanski) Winiarski. Father Winiarski was buried on April 22, 2020 at Mount St. Benedict's Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT.



There will be a memorial mass to celebrate his life on July 27th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Parish, 6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale, WI, 53129. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330.









