James M. YatsoWaukesha - Born to eternal life Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 63 years old. Dearly beloved son of the late Michael G. Yatso, MD and the late LaVerne T. Yatso (nee Foren). Also preceded in death by his sister Jayne R. Yatso and Susan M. Yatso of Wauwatosa. Jim is survived by his sister Katie Yatso, Bette Yatso of Palo Alto, California, and brother John (Laura) Yatso.Jim attended St. Jude the Apostle grade school and Marquette University High School. Jim graduated from Marquette University and John Marshall Law School in Chicago. Jim had a long career at GE Healthcare in Waukesha. The gift of his transplant allowed him to continue to enjoy his hobbies of fishing, restoring cars, gardening and volunteer activity that supported his appreciation as a Transplant Recipient.A Heartfelt "Thank You" to Froedtert Memorial Hospital Transplant Team, the Medical College of Wisconsin, and Dr. Kenneth Urlakis MD for all they did for him through the years.Donations to Marquette University High School in James Yatso name are appreciated.A private celebration of Jim's life was held. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.