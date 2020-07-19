1/
James M. Yatso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Yatso

Waukesha - Born to eternal life Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 63 years old. Dearly beloved son of the late Michael G. Yatso, MD and the late LaVerne T. Yatso (nee Foren). Also preceded in death by his sister Jayne R. Yatso and Susan M. Yatso of Wauwatosa. Jim is survived by his sister Katie Yatso, Bette Yatso of Palo Alto, California, and brother John (Laura) Yatso.

Jim attended St. Jude the Apostle grade school and Marquette University High School. Jim graduated from Marquette University and John Marshall Law School in Chicago. Jim had a long career at GE Healthcare in Waukesha. The gift of his transplant allowed him to continue to enjoy his hobbies of fishing, restoring cars, gardening and volunteer activity that supported his appreciation as a Transplant Recipient.

A Heartfelt "Thank You" to Froedtert Memorial Hospital Transplant Team, the Medical College of Wisconsin, and Dr. Kenneth Urlakis MD for all they did for him through the years.

Donations to Marquette University High School in James Yatso name are appreciated.

A private celebration of Jim's life was held. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved