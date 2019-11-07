|
|
James Magnan, OFM.Cap.
Appleton - James (formerly Lawrence) Magnan, Capuchin friar, died on November 5, 2019, at the age of 76. Jim was born in Milwaukee in 1943, the son of Clarence and Monica (née Kinley) Magnan. He was invested in the Capuchin habit in 1962, and perpetually professed in 1966. Jim ministered as a nurse in Wausau, Wisconsin, Crown Point, Indiana, Mt. Calvary, Wisconsin, and Chicago. He served as the director of religious education at Sacred Heart Parish in Willcox, Arizona and in Detroit as secretary for the missions. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Clarence Jr. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Lynn Magnan, a niece and nephew, as well as his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for over 55 years. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at St. Lawrence Seminary Chapel, located in Mt. Calvary, Wisconsin from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM.
Wichmann Funeral Homes
Appleton, Wisconsin
www.wichmannfargo.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019