Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for James McCue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Big Jim" McCue

Notice Condolences Flowers

James "Big Jim" McCue Notice
McCue, James "Big Jim" Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 15, 2019 at the age of 81. Survived by Kathleen (nee Lonergan), his beloved wife and partner in crime for nearly 60 years. Loving father of Julie Perez, Patrick "Hammer" (Lulu), Amy, Beth (Gary), and Danny (Michelle). Proud grandfather of Kayhla (Brian), Ryan (Hayley), Karly (Ross), Sidney (Gadge), Shaye (Alex), Alexis (Brock), Kennedi, Jackson, and Olivia. Great-grandfather of Emylee, Gabriel, Emerson, Blake, and Elijah. Brother of the late Rich (Arlene) and brother-in-law of James (Gloria). Further survived by his extended family in Minnesota, loved relatives, and many friends. Jim was the owner of McCue's Trac-Inn in St. Francis. A Memorial Gathering will take place at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Friday, April 26 starting at 4PM until time of Memorial Service at 7PM. "God Bless"
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now