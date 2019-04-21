|
McCue, James "Big Jim" Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 15, 2019 at the age of 81. Survived by Kathleen (nee Lonergan), his beloved wife and partner in crime for nearly 60 years. Loving father of Julie Perez, Patrick "Hammer" (Lulu), Amy, Beth (Gary), and Danny (Michelle). Proud grandfather of Kayhla (Brian), Ryan (Hayley), Karly (Ross), Sidney (Gadge), Shaye (Alex), Alexis (Brock), Kennedi, Jackson, and Olivia. Great-grandfather of Emylee, Gabriel, Emerson, Blake, and Elijah. Brother of the late Rich (Arlene) and brother-in-law of James (Gloria). Further survived by his extended family in Minnesota, loved relatives, and many friends. Jim was the owner of McCue's Trac-Inn in St. Francis. A Memorial Gathering will take place at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Friday, April 26 starting at 4PM until time of Memorial Service at 7PM. "God Bless"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019