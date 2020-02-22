|
|
James Michael Knowles
Cedarburg - James Michael Knowles, 73, found eternal peace on February 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Karen (née Biancuzzo); his daughter, Jessica (Craig) Fuchs; his son, Jimmy (Meghan); his four grandchildren, James, Madilyn, Vincent and Poppy; his brother, Joe; sister-in-law, Cheryl; his brother-in-law, Frank (Cathy); his niece, Nicole (Ryan), and his nephew, Matthew. Jim is predeceased by his parents, Patricia and Roland, and brother, Harry.
Jim joined the United States Marine Corps in 1965, served two tours in Vietnam and was a Presidential Honor Guard in Washington, D.C. Following his military service, he joined the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Department and served the community for 37 years. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law Enforcement from Marquette University and graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all of the doctors and nurses, especially the ICU nurses, at Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee for their excellent care. Thank you to the Cedarburg Police and Fire Departments and EMTs for their expertise and kindness.
The family appreciates that he was loved and respected by so many; however, to honor his last wishes, they will be celebrating his life privately.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020