James Michael TurcotteSeptember 27, 1951- November 17, 2020James Michael Turcotte, age 69 died on November 17th at his home, on hospice, surrounded by his daughter, his grandson, and his two brothers.Jim leaves behind his two daughters. His oldest Tarah Ann Stumpf (nee Turcotte) her husband Joseph Dylan Stumpf (the son he never had) and their six children Elijah Joseph Stumpf, Emma Marie Stumpf, Ryder Alexander Stumpf, Addison Bell Stumpf, Charles William Stumpf, and Samantha Jade Wells. His youngest daughter Laurie Jacqueline Turcotte and her two children Savannah Michelle Turcotte and Cole James TurcotteJim also leaves behind his six siblings. Sisters Bev Hart, Jan Turcotte, and Jenny Bonfiglio with brothers Steve, Larry and Joe Turcotte.Jim joined the armed forces at an early age and continued to serve as an avionic electrician throughout his career until his retirement from the military decades later. He served on numerous tours in Vietnam and Desert Storm, many times going behind enemy lines fighting for freedoms of not only the United States but several other countries and their people.Even though Jim went on many deployments away from his family, his love for the service helped him get through those lonely times.After his retirement Jim went on to utilize all the military had taught him as a man, a father, and employee, and what it means to truly be free in a country you love.Services will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring St., Union Grove) at 8:45 AM Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. Outside service to be held (Dress weather appropriate).