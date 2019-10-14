Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
James Michael Zupet Notice
Milwaukee - Departed too soon on October 12, 2019 at the age of 45. Beloved son of Joyce and the late Joseph. Proud father of Wolfgang and Izzabella "Bella" Zupet. Free-spirited brother of Jolyn (Sean Ellis) Zupet, Bill (Tina), Scott (Nickii), Brian (Amy) and Thomas Zupet. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jim has always been a free spirit, never taking any guff from anyone. He worked hard, loved deeply and died slowly. We will all miss him dearly. Love you Jim!!

Visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME from 1:00pm to 3:00pm with the Funeral Service at 3:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
