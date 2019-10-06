|
James ""Jim"" Michel, Carthage, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at age 60. Originally from Brookfield, WI, Jim's career took him to Indianapolis, IN and Sylvania, OH. He is survived by his daughter Valerie ""Val"" Michel, stepson, Josh Heintschel, sister Sue (Todd) Klingbeil, sister-in-law Kathy Michel, ex-wife Paula Rubrake and further survived by other family and friends. A special thank you to Judy Ross and Nicholas for their gift of love for Jim.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday October 12, Bluemound Bowl, 12935 W Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, 12:00p-4:00, prayer service 12:30p-1:00p. Please join the family for lunch and sharing of memories. Love You to the Moon and Back. Memorials to the family.
