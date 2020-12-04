James (Jim) Mitchell
James (Jim) Mitchell
6/11/37-12/1/2020
Jim Mitchell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 83 at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc, WI.
Jim is survived by his dedicated and caring wife of 52 years, Barbara (nee Lawrence) Mitchell, daughters Kelly (Will) McClain of Ft. Myers FL, and Kerry (Steve) Muller of San Antonio, Texas. Jim is also survived by his 5 Grandchildren; Marnie, Mac, Kamryn, Kaitlyn and Stephen; sisters Virginia (Tom) Jochimsen of Racine, and Dottie (Alan) Sunio of Honolulu, Hawaii. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Dorothy Mitchell, and his brother, Joe Mitchell.
A Milwaukee native, Jim grew up across from and attended St. Catherine Catholic Church in Granville. He played football for Menomonee Falls High School and graduated in 1955. After serving as a Medic in the the US Army Reserves, Jim returned to the Milwaukee area to race stock cars. He circled the tracks of Cedarburg, Hales Corners, and Slinger Speedways in the 1960's and 70's. Jim developed a lifelong love for the sport of racing.
Jim was a well-known bar owner in the Milwaukee area, and started his business career with "Jim's Old Mill" in 1964. In 1970, he opened his second location and for 30 years, he proudly owned and operated World Famous Jim Mitchell's, "Where It's Fun To Be Thirsty", on the Northwest side of Milwaukee. When the black Cadillac was parked in front, customers knew they would see Jim behind the bar.
An avid Nascar fan, Jim made regular trips to Daytona, Indianapolis, Talladega and other races around the country. Always the thrill seeker, he earned his pilot's license and enjoyed flying during the 80's. Jim also loved visiting Las Vegas with Barbara, Wisconsin Badgers Football, the Green Bay Packers, and his loyal Golden Retriever companions, Bailey and Riley.
After retiring in 2000, Jim spent his summers golfing and winters in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida with Barbara.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at a later date.
The Family wishes to thank St. Croix Hospice and Azura Memory Care for their compassion and commitment to Jim's care. A special thanks to Jim's Hospice Nurse, Missy, a true angel on Earth. Donations can be made in Jim's Memory to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Association
.
"Salute!"