Milwaukee, Wisconsin - October 30, 2019 age 85 years. Beloved husband for 65 years to Marcella (Nee Wendorf). Loving father of James A. Montgomery and Holly M. Montgomery. Cherished grandpa of James R. Montgomery III. Great grandpa of Hayden Montgomery. Dear brother of Marilyn Laydon and Kathy Montgomery. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation, Saturday November 9 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Chimes 13235 W. Capitol Drive from 10:30 AM until the time funeral service at 12:30 PM.

After graduation from high school Jim joined the Army and was stationed in Germany. Jim then returned to Milwaukee, and was an electrical apprentice for five years and became the owner and President of Elm-Brook Electric Company, Inc. He was president of National Electrical Contractors Association and served on the apprenticeship board. Jim was an avid golfer, he served on various golf committees, and he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019
