James N. AllenElkhorn - Jim passed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 70. He is the loving husband of Linda Allen for 48 years; loving father of Tony (Jenna) Allen, Jeff (Gina) Allen and Chris (Melissa) Allen; proud grandpa of Nick, Kaiden, Samantha, Zoey and Jesse. He is further survived by his sisters Mary (Mike) Kohnke and Jane (Joe) Jancoski, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Dolores Allen.Jim proudly served his country for 4 years with the US Air Force. He was a car enthusiast and loved his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago.