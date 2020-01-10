Services
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
1375 Covered Bridge Road
Cedarburg, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:30 PM
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
1375 Covered Bridge Road
Cedarburg, WI
of Cedarburg - January 8, 2020 age 90 years. Beloved husband of Patricia for 66 years. Loving Father of Steve, Robert (Judy) and Scott (Diane). Loving Grandfather of Alicia (Steve), Jeffrey (Keri), Jessica (Evan), Jaclyn and Jennifer. Great Grandfather of Sydney, Rudy, Brynn and Chloe. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Anna, daughter Cheryl, siblings Mary Ann (Joseph), Alice and Fred (the late Nancy).

Mass of Christian Burial Monday, January 13 at 3:30 pm at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Instate at the church on Monday 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
