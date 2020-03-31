Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jeske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James N. "Jim" Jeske

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James N. "Jim" Jeske Notice
James N. Jeske "Jim"

Passed away March 28, 2020, age 78 years. Beloved father of Timothy Jeske and Carrie (Richard) Kaczor. Loving grandfather of Amanda, Samantha, Jacob, and Tiffany. Great-grandfather of Liliana, Gustavo, Lella Rose, R.J., Jordan, and Felipe. Brother of Gene (Yvonne) Jeske and Judith Cortez. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Private family services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline