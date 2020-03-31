|
James N. Jeske "Jim"
Passed away March 28, 2020, age 78 years. Beloved father of Timothy Jeske and Carrie (Richard) Kaczor. Loving grandfather of Amanda, Samantha, Jacob, and Tiffany. Great-grandfather of Liliana, Gustavo, Lella Rose, R.J., Jordan, and Felipe. Brother of Gene (Yvonne) Jeske and Judith Cortez. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Private family services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
