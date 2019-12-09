Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Therese Chapel
1525 Carmel Road
Hubertus, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Therese Chapel
1525 Carmel Road
Hubertus, WI
View Map
Hubertus - age 62 of Hubertus, WI passed away unexpectedly in his home Sunday, December 8, 2019. Son of the late Margaret and Arthur; loving husband of the late Judy; cherished father of Melissa, Michael (Erika) and Matthew Naczek; treasured grandpa of Hailey and Abigail; dear brother of William and brother-in-law of Catherine (Peter) Strehlow; special friend of Irina. Jim is further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, 4:30-7:30p.m., concluding with a prayer service. Additional Visitation: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 8-9AM following with Mass of Resurrection will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 9AM in the St. Therese Chapel (lower level of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Help of Christians, at Holy Hill, 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033.) Interment in St. Mary of the Hill Parish Cemetery, Hubertus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Milwaukee Rescue Mission (830 N. 19th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233) are greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
