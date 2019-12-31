Services
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 534-2233
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
James Nelson "Jim" Frank

James Nelson "Jim" Frank Notice
Frank, James Nelson "Jim" age 80, of Waukesha, (formerly Mukwonago) passed away at Season Hospice in Waukesha on Friday December 27, 2019.

Visitation will be held Friday January 3, 2020, from 1 - 2 PM in the Funeral Home. Services will begin at 2:00 PM with burial at Oakwood Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the ASPCA. Full obituary can be seen at www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Seasons Hospice for their care of our dear step- father Jim.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
