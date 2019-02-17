|
|
Luedtke, James O. "Pinky" passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Fakes). Loving father of Krissy Luedtke and Kevin (Samantha) Luedtke. Proud grandpa of Toby, Jaxon and Oscar. Dear brother of Carol (the late Elroy) Depies; sisters-in-law JoAnn (Rick) Bergin, Judy (Kevin) Larson, Diane (JC) Van Vessem. Preceded in death by his brother Jerry (the late Mick) Luedtke. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including Pinky's fishing buddies. Funeral Service Thursday, February 21 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church (2750 W. Mequon Rd Mequon, Wisconsin) at 6pm. Visitation at the church from 3:30pm until the time of service. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Pinky was a former Assistant Fire Chief of the Thiensville Fire Department and was an instrumental part of their first EMT service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Thiensville Fire Department appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019