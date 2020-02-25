|
James Oliver "Papa" Cranfield
It is with profound sadness that the family of James Oliver Cranfield shares with you the loss of this truly wonderful man. Jim passed away on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at age 84, surrounded by his three children, Sharon Buth (Terry), Lynn Mork (David), and Wade Cranfield (Toni).
He is further survived by his stepson Barry Toms, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Nora Cranfield, his stepchildren Phillip and Debbie Toms, and his grandson, Samuel Mork. Jim will be fondly remembered and missed by other relatives and many close friends. Jim was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Oliver James Cranfield and Lydia Lena Cranfield (Nee Enzenbach). Jim was a veteran of the Korean War where he served in the Air Force in radio communications. He later worked as a traveling reporter, and then for Allen Bradley for many years. Visitation will be held Friday, February 28th at Jackson Park Evangelical Lutheran Church at 4535 W. Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 12:00 P.M. Procession to Highland Memorial Park for interment. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial gifts to Jackson Park Evangelical Lutheran Church. Please see the funeral home's website for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020