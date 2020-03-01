Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154

James P. Kopecky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James P. Kopecky Notice
James P. Kopecky

West Bend - Passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving husband to Patricia for 63 years. Dear father to Sherry (late Tom) Plevak, Jim (Janet) Kopecky and Michael (Lysette) Kopecky. Beloved grandfather to David (Julie), Collin, Dillon, Evan, Alexis and great-grandfather to Thomas and Madelyn. Also survived by his siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. James loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Memorial visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7 from 10 to 11 AM with a service at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline