James P. Kopecky
West Bend - Passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving husband to Patricia for 63 years. Dear father to Sherry (late Tom) Plevak, Jim (Janet) Kopecky and Michael (Lysette) Kopecky. Beloved grandfather to David (Julie), Collin, Dillon, Evan, Alexis and great-grandfather to Thomas and Madelyn. Also survived by his siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. James loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Memorial visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7 from 10 to 11 AM with a service at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020