|
|
James P. Mages
West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, March 10, 2020, age 70 years. Beloved husband of Kathy M. (nee Bramer). Dear father of Nicole (Jamie) Kerwin. Brother of the late Peter J. and the late Thomas M. Brother-in-law of Karen Mages and Virginia (Larry Spears) Bramer. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mt. Hope Lutheran Church (8633 W. Becher St.) 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. Retired employee of Godfrey/Fleming Co and a forklift driver for Unilever Food Solutions. Longtime member of NRA, James loved hunting and trap shooting.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2020