James Patrick "Pat" KaneMenomonee Falls - Age 85. Passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, after a heroic battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born to parents Kenneth and Bernice (Cochran) Kane on February 21, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI. Pat graduated from Greendale High School and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Marquette University. Pat was the face of Kane Livestock Sales, Inc., a livestock brokerage firm established by his father Kenneth in 1947. He was considered a "legend" and was greatly respected by all who knew him.Pat is survived by his wife Patricia; his two daughters, Melissa and Christine; his sister Patricia "Patsy" Krebs; his three grandsons, Patrick (Nicole), Mathew, and Sam Rabida; his step-son David (Stefani) Canedo and his very good friend John (Michelle) Miller. He is also survived by his former spouse Nancy, his sister-in-law Sue Kane, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, his mother Bernice, his brother Thomson "Tom" and his beloved Dalmatian Dickens.Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3rd from 9 AM to 11 AM. Service 11 AM. Interment to follow: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation are appreciated.Love you lots! Miss you much! Take Care!!