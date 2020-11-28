James Patrick WestphalDied peacefully on November 25, 2020. Age 67.Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Suehr, formerly Banner) Westphal. Loving father of Katherine (Emmett) DeGuvera, the late Timothy Westphal, Katherine (Joshua) Kowal, Robert (Jody) Banner, and Megan Banner. Proud grandfather "Papa" of Harper, Emmett, Emily, Caroline, Sophia, Dominic, Robert, Alianna, Thomas and Theodore. Dear son of Patricia Branks-Westphal and Richard Westphal. Fond brother of Mary Katherine (Roger) Wolverton, Susan (Richard) Yochem and Patricia Robertson and uncle of Stephanie Robertson. He will be missed by family and friends.Visitation Fri. Dec. 4, 2020, from 2PM until the time of Mass at 4PM, all at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI 53072. Private interment.James was a retired wealth manager, most recently at Morgan Stanley, an avid sailor and golfer, and an inventive woodworker. Memorials in his honor can be made to AngelsGrace Hospice or Waukesha Dryhootch veteran's organization.