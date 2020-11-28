1/1
James Patrick Westphal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Patrick Westphal

Died peacefully on November 25, 2020. Age 67.

Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Suehr, formerly Banner) Westphal. Loving father of Katherine (Emmett) DeGuvera, the late Timothy Westphal, Katherine (Joshua) Kowal, Robert (Jody) Banner, and Megan Banner. Proud grandfather "Papa" of Harper, Emmett, Emily, Caroline, Sophia, Dominic, Robert, Alianna, Thomas and Theodore. Dear son of Patricia Branks-Westphal and Richard Westphal. Fond brother of Mary Katherine (Roger) Wolverton, Susan (Richard) Yochem and Patricia Robertson and uncle of Stephanie Robertson. He will be missed by family and friends.

Visitation Fri. Dec. 4, 2020, from 2PM until the time of Mass at 4PM, all at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI 53072. Private interment.

James was a retired wealth manager, most recently at Morgan Stanley, an avid sailor and golfer, and an inventive woodworker. Memorials in his honor can be made to AngelsGrace Hospice or Waukesha Dryhootch veteran's organization.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jelacic Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved