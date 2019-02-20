|
|
Goelz, James Peter Goelz, James P., age 55, of Mukwonago, passed away unexpectedly at his residence February 10, 2019. James was born in Milwaukee, WI to Richard and Joanne (nee. Karlin) Goelz on December 3, 1963. James was raised in Milwaukee. After high school graduation he continued his education in IT (information technologies) and became employed with Aurora Health Care Systems in Milwaukee. James was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and tinkered with brewing his own craft beers. His one true passion was music. He played the drums and loved performing with the band he was in. James enjoyed spending time and doing things with his parents. He made friends where ever he went. He will surely be missed. James is survived by his parents, other relatives and many friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9-11:15 AM, with the Memorial Service beginning at 11:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. A light lunch will follow the service. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy James's family suggest memorials to the Goelz family to be distributed according to James's wishes. Mealy Funeral Home 225 W. Main St. Waterford, WI 53185 (262)534-2233 www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019