James Peter O'BrienFound peace with the Lord on September 25th at the age of 90. He will be reunited with the love of his life, Joanne, his wife of 59 years. Also preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Mayme, stepfather Ned and brother Rev. Eugene O'Brien. Loving and caring father of Kevin (Carol), Patrick (Betsie), Tim (Jan) and Michael. Proud grandfather to his Irish Clan: Katie, Matthew (Laurie), Dan, Casey, Meagan, Kelsey, Molly, Tim (Jenny), Connor, Michael and great-grandfather of Kellen. Cherished brother-in-law to Germaine (the late Joe) Sabljak and the late Ann (Joe) Herrick, Millie (Carl) Oehlke, Ferdy (Rosemary) Ertl, Dorothy (Harvey) Christensen and Lorraine (Bob) DeGrave. Further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Our thanks to his on-going medical team and the nurses and doctors at Elmbrook Memorial for their compassion and support. In addition, a special acknowledgement of the assistance from both Kevin and Michael over the past years. Jim went to St. Michael's grade school where living across the street made him an active part of the church community. After Cathedral High School and Marquette University, he joined Jewett and Sherman in Logistics. Yet public service was calling. He became a Director for Health and Human Services for Milwaukee County for over 29 years, retiring in 1996. Jim was a devout Catholic who practiced his faith daily as he tried to help others where he could - through volunteering, church committees and especially family and friends in need. The door was always open, time was always available, and support was always given. He believed that how you lived your life and treated people was far more important than what you accomplished. He liked to leave a positive impact and a bit of Irish joy to those he met. He was a supportive relative, faithful friend, dedicated volunteer, fun-loving husband, outstanding father and interested grandfather. Even at the end, he was focused on helping family members prepare for the next chapter. He will be deeply missed by his family and all those whose lives he touched. Thank you to the Wednesday "Old Fogies" breakfast group that gave him support and laughter during their time together. He enjoyed many years of Marquette basketball season tickets and will be cheering them on and coaching from afar! Family and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3rd at Christ the King Parish, 2604 Swan Boulevard, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. There will be a short visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Both will require masks and social distancing as part of COVID 19 regulations. Please do not feel beholden to come. Jim would want everyone to be safe. Please honor him by calling someone you have been meaning to or helping someone out. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to Mother of Good Counsel Endowment Program, 6924 West Lisbon, Milwaukee, WI 53210.