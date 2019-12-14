|
Reverend James Peter Vojtik
Greenfield - Reunited with his heavenly family on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the age of 83.
Born on October 24, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Father Vojtik began his priestly formation at Saint Francis de Sales Minor Seminary in 1950. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 1962, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee.
Father Vojtik was appointed to his first assignment on July 12, 1962, as an assistant at St. Mary Help of Christians, West Allis. He went on to serve at Our Lady of Lourdes, (1966), and St. Gall Parish (1971). In 1972 Father traveled to Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Asuncion Paraguay where he learned to speak Spanish while bonding with the families. Upon his return to the United States, he was appointed an associate pastor on June 17, 1975, for St. Andrew Parish, Delavan. Other appointments include St. Augustine Parish (1976), St. Patrick Parish (1978), St. Catherine Parish (1989), St. Clement Parish, Sheboygan (1996), St. Mark Parish, Kenosha (2000) and St. Mary Parish Belgium (Lake Church) (2001). Father Vojtik retired from active ministry on June 30, 2007; but continued his service to Christ and community engaging in hospital and nursing home masses/visits, funerals, and celebrating masses throughout the region whenever called upon until 2017.
Visitation begins 9:00am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at OUR LADY OF LOURDES PARISH (3722 S. 58th St. Milwaukee). A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00am. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Thank you to the compassionate staff of Clement Manor, and Vitas hospice for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Catherine's Church (elevator fund), 5101 W. Center St., Milwaukee, 53210.
