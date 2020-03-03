|
James Phillip Morgan, III
Milwaukee - Passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Loving husband of Julie. Son of Anne and the late James Phillip Morgan Jr. Brother to Marilyn Morgan, Tricia Puls (Steve), Bob Morgan, Tom Morgan, and Tim Morgan. Preceded in death by his sisters, Jamie Morgan, Mary Janet Morgan. Uncle to 14 nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to family friends, Ruth Nauertz and Kathy Kunde.
His broad, strong shoulders to lean on, love of chess, passion for music, great sense of humor, and deep voice will be sorely missed by family and friends.
In respect of his wishes, there will not be a funeral service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020