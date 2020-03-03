Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for James Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Phillip Morgan Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Phillip Morgan Iii Notice
James Phillip Morgan, III

Milwaukee - Passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Loving husband of Julie. Son of Anne and the late James Phillip Morgan Jr. Brother to Marilyn Morgan, Tricia Puls (Steve), Bob Morgan, Tom Morgan, and Tim Morgan. Preceded in death by his sisters, Jamie Morgan, Mary Janet Morgan. Uncle to 14 nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to family friends, Ruth Nauertz and Kathy Kunde.

His broad, strong shoulders to lean on, love of chess, passion for music, great sense of humor, and deep voice will be sorely missed by family and friends.

In respect of his wishes, there will not be a funeral service.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline