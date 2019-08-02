Resources
James Pleier

James Pleier Notice
Pleier, James Passed away July 25th, 2019, age 88 years. Son of the late Carl and Grace Pleier (Wausau). Proud brother of the late PFC Charles Pleier (WWII). Loving husband of the late Elizabeth for 54 years. Beloved father to Charles (Annamarie). Cherished grandfather of Paulina (Eric) and Ellery. Jim retired from Milwaukee County in 1991 after 30 years as a psychiatric social worker, and had been enjoying retirement ever since. Private interment will be in Whitehall, WI. "Take care," Gramps!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019
