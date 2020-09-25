James R. BingerFranklin - Passed away peacefully September 23, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Susan Binger (nee Baker). Loving father of Keri (AL) Abler and Dan (Nikki) Rosen and the late Connie Binger and Rachel Tuck. Dear brother of Kris (Jim) Williams, David (Linda) Binger, Sherri (Scott) Besag. Further survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Two words describe the life Jim Binger led; family and friends. Jim raised two generations of children, embraced many more, and was always ready to help family members, neighbors and friends.Jim's warmth provided immediate comfort, his smile brightened the darkest of days, his selflessness, kindness, exuberant passion for life, were like a magnet drawing all he met close to him. Jim was an avid poker player meeting every week with what soon became a treasured group of friends. Summer weekends would often find him on the golf course, enjoying his passion for the game. Although Jim retired after twenty five years with Milwaukee County's IT department, he eventually rejoined the workforce, most recently as an employee with FIS. At FIS as has always been the case for him, he gained during those years not merely colleagues, but another entire family.Jim was deeply loved by his family, friends, and co-workers. He became a welcome sight to those he came into contact with daily. For all of us, a bright light in our lives has drawn dim. But the soft glow of this remarkable man will continue to keep warm the memories and hearts of those fortunate enough to have shared in his life.A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL Franklin, WI on Tuesday September 29, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Family & friends please meet at ST. ALPHONSUS CHURCH (6060 W. Loomis Rd. Greendale, WI) on Wednesday September 30, 2020 for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private Interment.