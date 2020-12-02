1/
James R. Conrad
James R. Conrad

Pewaukee - Passed away at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at the age of 84.

Jim was born and raised in Sheboygan, WI. He served 8 years in the Naval Reserves, (1954-1962).

Jim is the loving husband of the late Patricia A. Conrad, whom he married in 1960. Loving father of Constance (Garry) Muench, Dustin (Stacy) Conrad and Michelle (Scott) Lockley. Loving grandfather of Dylan (Lindsay), Laurren (Gavin), Dakota, Cross, Reese, Chase, Jaydan and Scott Jr. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jim will be greatly missed by his family and friends, including those from Carl Schurz Park. James Conrad was laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park in a private family ceremony. A Celebration of his Life will be planned in 2021.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
