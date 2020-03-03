Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
6060 W. Loomis Rd.
Greendale, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
6060 W. Loomis Rd.
Greendale, WI
More Obituaries for James Cyganiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Cyganiak


1938 - 2020
James R. Cyganiak Notice
James R. Cyganiak

Greendale - Born to Eternal Life on March 2, 2020 at age 81. He was born on May 11, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI. Beloved husband of 58 years to Bonnie (Bell) Cyganiak. Wonderful father of James (Karen), David (Jamie) and Mark (Mary) Cyganiak. Proud grandpa "Papa" Jacquelyn (Travis) Gebel, Michael (Alyssa) Arroyo, Taylor (John) Nora, Mitchell, Marlo, Jack, Mia and Samuel Cyganiak. Great grandpa "Old Papa" to Kennedy and Emersyn. Brother of Jon (Elizabeth) Cyganiak. Brother in law of Mary (David) DeMotto, Michaleen (Dan) Kosir and Thomas Bell. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Jim was a longtime member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for 56 years, past owner of ServiceMaster, active member of Jaycee/Roosters, Greendale Historical Society, Greendale Promotions Committee, past member and past president for the Greendale Chamber of Commerce, past Cubmaster of Pack 505, past sponsor and Coach of Greendale Twi-Nite Baseball, Stars and Stripe Honor Flight, supporter of Greendale Veterans Memorial and Greendale Historical Society Apple Court Project, and Word Series Club. Jim was a dedicated fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and was a longtime season ticket holder.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Church (6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale, WI) from 9 to 10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, Aurora Health Care Foundation or St. Alphonsus Church. The family would like to thank the Greendale Paramedics and all the wonderful staff at St. Luke's Hospital who took fabulous care of our husband and dad.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
