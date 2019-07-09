|
Dignin, James R. James "Jim" Raymond Dignin Age 73, of Burlington passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born December 6, 1945 to Lawrence and Emma (nee Selchert) Dignin in Racine, WI. His early life was spent in Fond du Lac, WI where he graduated from Goodrich High School. Following high school he served in the United States Air Force. On November 12, 1977 he was united in marriage to Michele Wiza in Milwaukee. Following their marriage, they resided in Muskego, Mukwonago and then Burlington for the past 22 years. Jim was self-employed and worked as a wood worker. Jim had many memorable experiences throughout his life: including driving a NASCAR race car, trout fishing in Arkansas and going on the Honor Flight, accompanied by his daughter Jennifer. Jim wore many hats in his life, but always had a good time with which ever one he wore. Jim is survived by his loving wife Michele, daughter Jennifer (Brian) Fliss, grandchildren: Julia, Olivia and Brandon Fliss, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brothers Gale and Dale. Funeral Services for Jim will take place on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 11:30 am at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 9:30 am to 11:15 am. The family has suggested memorials in honor of Jim be made to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamily funeral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2019