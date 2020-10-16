1/
James R. Drost
James R. Drost

Milwaukee - Called home to the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 age 90 years. Jim was born in Milwaukee the son of Helen and Arthur Drost. He was predeceased by his brother Arthur and his friend of 53 years Philip G. Vitrano. He will be missed by the entire Vitrano family and niece Mary Drost (Andrew Baszynski). Further survived by friends and colleagues.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME (9200 S. 27th St.) from 10AM until the time of service at 11AM. Internment to follow Arlington Park Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
OCT
22
Service
11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
