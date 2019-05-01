Guse, James R. Passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 at age 70. Beloved husband of Joan Checky Guse for 31 years. Loving dad of Gina (Derek) Devereaux, Mike (Amanda) Brenner and Britten (Dane) Brenner Stenson. Grandpa of three grandchildren and one on the way. Dear brother of Rev. John (Carolyn) Guse, Donna (Doug) Schmitt and Jeff (Paula) Guse. Further survived by other family and many friends. Throughout his entire career Jim took great pride in his painting work. He was a member of the local painters union 781. Jim's kind heart and willingness to help others will always be remembered and missed. Family and friends are welcome to gather at Grace Lutheran Church (1209 N. Broadway Milwaukee, WI) on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Kathy's House in Milwaukee.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary