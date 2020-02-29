|
|
James R. Hughes
Keystone Heights, FL - James R. Hughes of Keystone Heights, FL passed away on Feb. 26, 2020 at age 78.
Loving husband of Sheila McCarrier Hughes. Father of Kelly and Scott (Kim), Stepfather of Amy (Anthony) Valenti, and Susan (Michael) Stine. Proud grandfather of Avianna, Miguel, Katerina (Justin) Storheim, Michael Jr., and Ryan Stine. Great grandfather of Elena and Vivienne Storheim. Further survived by brother Michael (Arlene), six brothers-in-law, and seven sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He retired from Cooper Industries in 1997 and moved to Naples, FL for 20 yrs. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020