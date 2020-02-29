Resources
More Obituaries for James Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Hughes Notice
James R. Hughes

Keystone Heights, FL - James R. Hughes of Keystone Heights, FL passed away on Feb. 26, 2020 at age 78.

Loving husband of Sheila McCarrier Hughes. Father of Kelly and Scott (Kim), Stepfather of Amy (Anthony) Valenti, and Susan (Michael) Stine. Proud grandfather of Avianna, Miguel, Katerina (Justin) Storheim, Michael Jr., and Ryan Stine. Great grandfather of Elena and Vivienne Storheim. Further survived by brother Michael (Arlene), six brothers-in-law, and seven sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He retired from Cooper Industries in 1997 and moved to Naples, FL for 20 yrs. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline