James R. LaufenbergNew Berlin - On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Jim Laufenberg, went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Our dad was born on November 16, 1946 in Milwaukee to Joseph and Irene (Musial) Laufenberg and was a brother to Marilyn (Ted) Sudol, Shirley Hass, Joan Gosciniak-Person, and Robert Laufenberg. He married Carol A. Laufenberg (Kozik) on July 5, 1975. They raised three children together, Jason J. Laufenberg (Jennifer), Nancy L. Burkee (David), Sarah M. Jovic (Stojan). Jim was also a grandpa to Hailey M. and Alexander J. Burkee.Jim had a number of qualities that endeared him to his family and those he met through either church or the neighborhood. He had a penchant for frugality that was contrasted with an ability to love loudly. His booming voice could penetrate any room of the house and his laugh could open a person's heart. Once he retired from a career in manufacturing (P&H, Bucyrus, Caterpillar), Jim and Carol spent many days fishing and camping across the state, but always returning to their favorite spot of all--Long Lake.Once he got saved later in life, our dad wanted to find ways to serve the Savior who had died for him. Over the years, Jim would conduct a prison ministry at the Racine County Jail, teach on Sunday mornings at a retirement home, go on numerous mission trips to Mexico, and regularly attend church services and Bible studies.As death approached, our dad could rightly say, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" (2 Tim. 4:7).Visitation at the Funeral Home for friends and family will be 9:30 - 11:00 AM on Friday, May 29th. A funeral service for immediate family will follow at 11AM. Streaming of the service will be available, please see James' obituary on funeral home website.