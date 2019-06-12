|
Merlo, James R. James R. Merlo, 84, Waterford, passed away on May 31st, 2019 peacefully at his home in Waterford surrounded by family. James will be dearly missed by his sister Rosemary (John) Auer, his son James J. (Kathy) Merlo, his daughters Gina (Tom) Halter and Susan Merlo; as well as 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many friends. A celebration of James's life will take place on Friday June 14th, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center, visitation will be from 3:30 pm to 5:45 pm. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, followed by an open house from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. In honor of James' passion for sports, the family encourages everyone to wear their favorite sports gear. Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Services 29134 Evergreen Drive Waterford, WI 53185 262-514-4600 www.integrityfunerals.net
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019