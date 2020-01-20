Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
James R. Merrill


1924 - 2020
James R. Merrill
James R. Merrill

Waukesha - Born in Carney, MI on March 6, 1924. Passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 19, 2020, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude L. (nee Hayward). Loving father of Larry (Barb) Merrill, Patricia (Terry) Boerner, Barbara Duehning and the late Beverly Merrill. Proud grandfather of Amy Conigliaro, Jamie Legler, Kevin (fiancé Arynne) Merrill, Kayla (Matt) Longley and Krystal Duehning. Great grandfather of Chelsey, Brianna, Jesse, Brooke, Celeste, Phoenix, Ember & Ellie. Great-Great grandfather of Peyton. Dear brother of Inez Kregelka. James was preceded in death by his brother Lafayette Merrill and his sister Joan Miller. Also loved by many nephews, nieces and their children.

James was a proud US Veteran, he served in the Army-Air Force as a tail gunner on B-24 bomber airplanes during WWII.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Saturday, January 25, 11-1 PM. Service 1 PM. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Milwaukee VA Fisher House.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
