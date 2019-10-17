|
James R. "Ozzie" Osiewalski
Greenville - James R. "Ozzie" Osiewalski, age 70 of Greenville, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 13, 2019 surrounded by family. The funeral service for Ozzie will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October, 26, 2019 at Borchardt Moder Funeral Home (109 W. Main St.) in Hortonville. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Full military honors will be held. View the full obituary at www.borchardtmoderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019