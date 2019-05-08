|
Pikus Sr., James R. "Jim" Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Geraldine. Loving dad of Ken (Mary), Tim (Gayle), Jim, Judy (Paul) Stelter, Kathy (Marianne Patch) and Randy (Julie). Proud grandpa of 14 and great-grandpa of 10. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9 AM until the time of service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the . Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019