James R. Rehorst



Richfield - James R. Rehorst Age 91 years, of Richfield. Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Lembck). Loving father of Mark (Elizabeth) and Bob Rehorst. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Jim was a member of the Hansen Golf and Bowling Leagues for many years. He also enjoyed fishing and listening to Brewer games. Private family services will be held. Final resting place Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lawlis Family Hospice for their care and compassion in his final days.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store