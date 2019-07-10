|
Rosenmerkel, P.E., James R. Age 80, of Waukesha died July 4, 2019. He was born on Feb. 21, 1939 to Raymond and Marie (nee Mitchell) Rosenmerkel. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Barbara (Bobbie), daughters Beth (Scott) Bordeau, and Martha (John) Jaeger, sons USAF Ret. Col. Gregory (Lt. Col Linda) Rosenmerkel and John Rosenmerkel, grandchildren Zachary (Terese) and Samantha Bordeau, Allison and Raymond Rosenmerkel and Emma, Nicole and Thomas Jaeger, and his great-grandson Oliver John. Further survived by his sister Julanne (David) Johnson, cousins and friends. Visitation at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186 on Fri., July 12th from 9:30AM until 10:45AM, followed by the funeral Mass at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Catholic Memorial High School, St. Mary Catholic Church or Trine University, Angola, IN. See complete obituary at www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019